Calamos Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 277,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,174 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Linde worth $77,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LIN. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Linde by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,249,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $329,277,000 after buying an additional 44,533 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC grew its position in Linde by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Linde during the fourth quarter valued at $6,369,000. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in Linde by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 947,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $249,793,000 after buying an additional 8,188 shares during the period. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Linde by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,434,000 after buying an additional 5,363 shares during the period. 72.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LIN opened at $285.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $172.76 and a 52 week high of $286.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.23 billion, a PE ratio of 67.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $267.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $253.55.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.16. Linde had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $1.06 dividend. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.77%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $281.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Linde currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.24.

In related news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total value of $643,997.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,003.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

