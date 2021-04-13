CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Bought by HighPoint Advisor Group LLC

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,713,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,810,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in CrowdStrike by 250.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in CrowdStrike by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 73,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,108,000 after buying an additional 11,884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $203.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $197.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.53. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.36 and a 12 month high of $251.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -424.97 and a beta of 1.32.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $264.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.56 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 13.40% and a negative return on equity of 12.79%. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 53,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.34, for a total transaction of $10,373,921.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 2,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.90, for a total transaction of $457,681.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 426,015 shares of company stock worth $89,431,994 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CRWD shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.84.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.