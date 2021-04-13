HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Purchases 871 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 161.2% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total value of $161,008.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,693.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DUK opened at $97.64 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.88. The company has a market cap of $75.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $77.58 and a one year high of $98.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Duke Energy from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.20.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

