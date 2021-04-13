HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Buys 235 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,341 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 39,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 16,252 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the third quarter worth $311,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in General Mills by 8.3% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in General Mills during the third quarter valued at about $1,249,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the third quarter valued at about $2,210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

Shares of GIS stock opened at $60.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.84 and a 200 day moving average of $59.22. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.96 and a 1 year high of $66.14.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 13.16%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.51%.

In related news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 10,732 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total value of $662,379.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,409,906.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,574 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $98,359.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,760 shares in the company, valued at $859,862.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,532 shares of company stock worth $3,821,346 over the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.27.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.