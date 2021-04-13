HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,369 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 7,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 20,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. SP Asset Management raised its position in Citigroup by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 7,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Citigroup by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Citigroup from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Wolfe Research lowered Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Citigroup from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.20.

Citigroup stock opened at $72.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.91. The company has a market cap of $151.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.76 and a fifty-two week high of $76.13.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.71 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 41.80%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

