Carlson Capital Management Acquires 1,439 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Carlson Capital Management raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,273 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the quarter. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on XEL. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 target price (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut Xcel Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.25.

Shares of NASDAQ XEL opened at $67.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.35. The firm has a market cap of $36.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28. Xcel Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.07 and a twelve month high of $76.44.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 12.50%. Xcel Energy’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 69.32%.

In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.45, for a total value of $235,462.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,123,798.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Featured Article: What is intrinsic value?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.