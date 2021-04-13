RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) to Issue $0.38 Quarterly Dividend

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th.

RPM International has raised its dividend by 19.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 19 years. RPM International has a dividend payout ratio of 36.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect RPM International to earn $4.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.0%.

Shares of RPM stock opened at $92.11 on Tuesday. RPM International has a 12 month low of $62.39 and a 12 month high of $98.35. The firm has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.75 and a 200-day moving average of $87.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.09. RPM International had a return on equity of 35.72% and a net margin of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that RPM International will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other RPM International news, CFO Russell L. Gordon sold 9,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.89, for a total transaction of $820,716.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,997 shares in the company, valued at $8,828,305.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RPM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on RPM International from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered RPM International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on RPM International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.44.

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Industrial, Consumer, and Specialty. The Industrial segment is the maintenance and protection products for roofing and waterproofing systems, flooring, passive fire protection, corrosion control, high-performance sealing and bonding solutions, infrastructure rehabilitation and repair, and other construction chemicals.

