RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) to Issue $0.38 Quarterly Dividend

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th.
RPM International has raised its dividend by 19.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 19 years. RPM International has a dividend payout ratio of 36.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect RPM International to earn $4.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.0%.
Shares of RPM stock opened at $92.11 on Tuesday. RPM International has a 12 month low of $62.39 and a 12 month high of $98.35. The firm has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.75 and a 200-day moving average of $87.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.
In other RPM International news, CFO Russell L. Gordon sold 9,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.89, for a total transaction of $820,716.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,997 shares in the company, valued at $8,828,305.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
RPM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on RPM International from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered RPM International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on RPM International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.44.
RPM International Company Profile
RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Industrial, Consumer, and Specialty. The Industrial segment is the maintenance and protection products for roofing and waterproofing systems, flooring, passive fire protection, corrosion control, high-performance sealing and bonding solutions, infrastructure rehabilitation and repair, and other construction chemicals.
