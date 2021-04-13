Brokerages Set Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) Price Target at $6.50

Shares of Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.50.

ABUS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Arbutus Biopharma from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Arbutus Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Get Arbutus Biopharma alerts:

Arbutus Biopharma stock opened at $3.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $297.27 million, a PE ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 3.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.64. Arbutus Biopharma has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $9.02.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 million. Equities research analysts predict that Arbutus Biopharma will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael J. Mcelhaugh sold 20,000 shares of Arbutus Biopharma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,307,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,537,285. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABUS. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 725,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,000. One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 807.6% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 117,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 104,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 28.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arbutus Biopharma Company Profile

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-729, a proprietary subcutaneously-delivered RNA interference product candidate, which in an ongoing Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial targeted to hepatocytes that inhibits viral replication and reduces various HBV antigens using novel covalently conjugated GalNAc delivery technology; and AB-836, an oral capsid inhibitor that suppresses HBV DNA replication.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Arbutus Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbutus Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.