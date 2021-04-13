The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Receives $299.30 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirty-two research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $299.97.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 price target on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of The Home Depot stock opened at $320.79 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $284.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $277.15. The Home Depot has a 12-month low of $195.37 and a 12-month high of $321.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The stock has a market cap of $344.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The firm had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. The Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Home Depot will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is an increase from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.39%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its holdings in The Home Depot by 1.7% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,892 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its stake in The Home Depot by 0.7% in the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,613 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Amarillo National Bank lifted its stake in The Home Depot by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 1,372 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in The Home Depot by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 5,035 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. raised its position in shares of The Home Depot by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 4,889 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

