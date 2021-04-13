KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Receives $44.21 Consensus PT from Analysts

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.21.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.50 to $62.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Shares of KKR stock opened at $52.01 on Friday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.47 and a 1 year high of $52.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $669.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.34%.

In related news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total transaction of $1,351,800.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,351,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Scully purchased 26,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,251,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,979 shares in the company, valued at $3,993,779.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KKR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,224,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,304,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454,932 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,043,726 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $973,530,000 after purchasing an additional 936,160 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,445,849 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $787,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307,316 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,036,182 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $487,345,000 after purchasing an additional 309,144 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,787,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

