Analysts Set Ceconomy AG (ETR:CEC1) PT at €4.63

Shares of Ceconomy AG (ETR:CEC1) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €4.63 ($5.45).

Several research firms have weighed in on CEC1. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.60 ($8.94) price objective on shares of Ceconomy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Warburg Research set a €4.00 ($4.71) price objective on shares of Ceconomy and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Independent Research set a €5.20 ($6.12) price target on shares of Ceconomy and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Baader Bank set a €6.80 ($8.00) price objective on shares of Ceconomy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays set a €4.30 ($5.06) price objective on shares of Ceconomy and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

ETR CEC1 opened at €4.96 ($5.84) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 553.94, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €5.38 and its 200 day moving average price is €5.18. Ceconomy has a 1 year low of €2.32 ($2.73) and a 1 year high of €6.25 ($7.35).

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. It operates multi-channel consumer electronics stores; and Juke, a music streaming service. The company also operates iBood, a live shopping portal; and Flip4New, an online service for selling used electronic devices online. In addition, it offers professional assistance, including installation, networking, and troubleshooting of electronic appliances under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand; and services for advertisers to develop online campaigns.

