Investors Buy High Volume of Hostess Brands Call Options (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders purchased 4,097 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 3,204% compared to the average daily volume of 124 call options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 159.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 459,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,660,000 after purchasing an additional 282,517 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,425,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,629,000 after purchasing an additional 390,163 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 453,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,639,000 after purchasing an additional 77,200 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $409,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp increased its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 153.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWNK opened at $14.66 on Tuesday. Hostess Brands has a fifty-two week low of $11.19 and a fifty-two week high of $16.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.05.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 5.84%. As a group, research analysts predict that Hostess Brands will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TWNK. Zacks Investment Research raised Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Hostess Brands from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Hostess Brands in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hostess Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.57.

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, frozen retail products, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

