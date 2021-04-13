Investors Buy High Volume of Hostess Brands Call Options (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders purchased 4,097 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 3,204% compared to the average daily volume of 124 call options.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 159.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 459,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,660,000 after purchasing an additional 282,517 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,425,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,629,000 after purchasing an additional 390,163 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 453,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,639,000 after purchasing an additional 77,200 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $409,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp increased its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 153.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of NASDAQ:TWNK opened at $14.66 on Tuesday. Hostess Brands has a fifty-two week low of $11.19 and a fifty-two week high of $16.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.05.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on TWNK. Zacks Investment Research raised Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Hostess Brands from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Hostess Brands in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hostess Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.57.
Hostess Brands Company Profile
Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, frozen retail products, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.
