iRhythm Technologies Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:IRTC)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 1,352 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,451% compared to the average daily volume of 53 put options.

Several analysts have weighed in on IRTC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $227.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday. BTIG Research cut shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.15.

Shares of NASDAQ IRTC opened at $80.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -42.07 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a current ratio of 6.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $141.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.99. iRhythm Technologies has a 1 year low of $78.00 and a 1 year high of $286.19.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 20.97% and a negative return on equity of 28.89%. On average, equities analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

In other iRhythm Technologies news, EVP David A. Vort sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.70, for a total transaction of $1,238,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,719,110.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,074,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,349 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 234.7% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,356,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,862,000 after buying an additional 951,511 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iRhythm Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $176,116,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,812,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,004,000 after acquiring an additional 420,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,506,000.

About iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

