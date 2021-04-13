Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.40 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Vulcan Materials’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.44. Vulcan Materials posted earnings of $0.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will report full year earnings of $5.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.98 to $5.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.89 to $6.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Vulcan Materials.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The construction company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 10.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on VMC shares. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.15.

In other news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total value of $36,661.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,034 shares in the company, valued at $345,230.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 64.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,452 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after acquiring an additional 13,476 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vulcan Materials by 68.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 436,706 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,191,000 after purchasing an additional 177,288 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Vulcan Materials by 25.8% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 16,094 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Vulcan Materials by 1.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 240,922 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,655,000 after purchasing an additional 4,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Vulcan Materials by 2.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 50,416 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VMC stock opened at $174.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $168.35 and a 200-day moving average of $152.50. The company has a market cap of $23.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $88.60 and a one year high of $176.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This is a positive change from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.49%.

Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

