BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:BOE)

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.063 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.
Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust stock opened at $11.97 on Tuesday. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a 12-month low of $8.57 and a 12-month high of $11.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.67.
About BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust
