Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0624 per share on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This is a boost from Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.
BTT stock opened at $25.72 on Tuesday. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $22.05 and a fifty-two week high of $26.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.30.
About Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust
Featured Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.