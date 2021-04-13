Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0465 per share by the investment management company on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This is a boost from Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.
NYSE NXR opened at $17.24 on Tuesday. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 has a 1-year low of $14.69 and a 1-year high of $19.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.53 and a 200-day moving average of $16.76.
About Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3
