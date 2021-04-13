Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) Raises Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0585 per share on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This is a boost from Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.
NYSE NXJ opened at $14.70 on Tuesday. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $12.65 and a 12-month high of $14.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.12.
About Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund
