Kwmg LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Kwmg LLC trimmed its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,136 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $3,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AON. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of AON by 4,280.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 664,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,348,000 after acquiring an additional 649,143 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the fourth quarter worth $105,454,000. First Pacific Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of AON by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 1,254,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,136,000 after acquiring an additional 357,873 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of AON by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 752,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,999,000 after acquiring an additional 223,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of AON by 1,813.4% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 233,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,257,000 after acquiring an additional 220,963 shares during the last quarter. 95.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AON stock opened at $238.83 on Tuesday. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $167.45 and a fifty-two week high of $239.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $229.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $53.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.82 and a beta of 0.83.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.16. AON had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. AON’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Aon plc will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AON shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on AON from $228.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AON from $219.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on AON from $256.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Evercore ISI began coverage on AON in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “inline” rating and a $231.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AON currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.54.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

