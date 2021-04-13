Domani Wealth LLC Lowers Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Domani Wealth LLC decreased its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,160 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

NYSE:PPG opened at $151.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $35.87 billion, a PE ratio of 33.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $156.57.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 25.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.73%.

Several brokerages recently commented on PPG. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.61.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.