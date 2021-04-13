Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by Domani Wealth LLC

Domani Wealth LLC raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 17.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,221,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,289,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,928,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $10,632,000. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOGL. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,870.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $2,025.00 to $2,350.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,330.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,140.07.

GOOGL opened at $2,244.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2,082.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,833.23. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,182.33 and a 12 month high of $2,273.97.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $15.35 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.