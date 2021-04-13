Domani Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Domani Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,515 shares during the period. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 114.0% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHM opened at $76.42 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $43.51 and a 12-month high of $76.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.68.

