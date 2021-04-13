Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 6.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 126,656 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,755 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Neogen were worth $11,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Neogen in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Neogen by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Neogen in the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Neogen by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Neogen in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. 92.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Bruce Papesh sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total value of $2,502,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,524,567.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Edward Adent sold 40,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.99, for a total value of $3,560,427.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 45,906 shares in the company, valued at $4,039,268.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,730 shares of company stock worth $9,670,437 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NEOG opened at $91.26 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.58. Neogen Co. has a 52 week low of $59.70 and a 52 week high of $92.98. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 80.05, a P/E/G ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.50.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $116.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.72 million. Neogen had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 13.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Neogen Co. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Neogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.33.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

