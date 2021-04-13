Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) Shares Sold by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 15.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 384,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,373 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $8,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BCS Wealth Management raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 550,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,673,000 after buying an additional 94,791 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $267,000. Paradiem LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,034,000. FCA Corp TX increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 304,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,451,000 after purchasing an additional 7,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 116,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 11,487 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BSCL opened at $21.13 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.22. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.05 and a 1-year high of $21.49.

