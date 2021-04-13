Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.044 per share by the investment management company on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.
Shares of NYSE NID opened at $14.29 on Tuesday. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund has a one year low of $12.08 and a one year high of $14.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.82.
