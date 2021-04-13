Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) Receives $106.22 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $106.22.

ATHM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark upgraded Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Macquarie upped their target price on Autohome from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, HSBC upped their target price on Autohome from $113.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

NYSE:ATHM opened at $92.23 on Friday. Autohome has a 52-week low of $70.01 and a 52-week high of $147.67. The firm has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.02 and its 200 day moving average is $103.91.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $9.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $8.42. Autohome had a return on equity of 23.40% and a net margin of 39.58%. The company had revenue of $380.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Autohome will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a $0.87 dividend. This is a boost from Autohome’s previous annual dividend of $0.77. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. Autohome’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.73%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATHM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Autohome during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,848,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Autohome by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,013,288 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $300,182,000 after acquiring an additional 447,037 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Autohome by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,569,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $250,910,000 after acquiring an additional 332,242 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Autohome by 310.8% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 372,610 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,119,000 after acquiring an additional 281,910 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Autohome by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,261,356 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $125,657,000 after acquiring an additional 252,925 shares during the period.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, and its mobile applications and mini apps, delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers. It provides media services, including automaker advertising services and regional marketing campaigns; and leads generation services comprising dealer subscription services, advertising services for individual dealers, and used automobile listing and other platform-based services.

