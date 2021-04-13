Canfor Co. (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) Receives $35.83 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Canfor Co. (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.83.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Canfor from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Canfor from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Canfor in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Canfor from $37.50 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Canfor from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

Get Canfor alerts:

CFPZF opened at $24.10 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.18. Canfor has a 12-month low of $5.14 and a 12-month high of $25.41.

Canfor Corp. operates as an integrated forest products company. It operates through the Lumber and Pulp and Paper segments. The Lumber segment deals with logging activities and manufactures wood chips, pellets, and wood products. The Pulp and Paper segment produces and trades northern bleached softwood kraft and bleached chemi-thermo mechanical pulp.

Featured Article: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Canfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.