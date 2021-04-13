DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Receives $28.80 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.80.

DXC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered DXC Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on DXC Technology from $21.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on DXC Technology in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded DXC Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded DXC Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

DXC opened at $32.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. DXC Technology has a 1 year low of $13.21 and a 1 year high of $32.29. The firm has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 2.46.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.30. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 14.08% and a negative net margin of 20.44%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.28 per share, for a total transaction of $249,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total value of $393,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DXC. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in DXC Technology by 138.7% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 60,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 35,010 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in DXC Technology by 1.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,043,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,335,000 after buying an additional 44,459 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in DXC Technology by 39.5% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 30,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in DXC Technology during the third quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in DXC Technology by 16.0% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 60,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 8,351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

