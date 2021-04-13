Vivendi SA (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Short Interest Update

Vivendi SA (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a growth of 750.0% from the March 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 76,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Vivendi from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vivendi in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vivendi in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Societe Generale began coverage on shares of Vivendi in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Vivendi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VIVHY opened at $33.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.65. Vivendi has a one year low of $20.23 and a one year high of $37.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Vivendi SE operates as a content, media, and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

