Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Purchased by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,930 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $31,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMP. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 146.2% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 2,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.20, for a total value of $450,456.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,135 shares in the company, valued at $4,851,992. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Colin Moore sold 44,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.60, for a total transaction of $8,928,176.80. Insiders sold 87,932 shares of company stock worth $18,164,517 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AMP shares. Barclays raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.09.

Shares of AMP stock opened at $245.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $100.11 and a one year high of $246.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.74.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.09. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.20 earnings per share. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.84%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

