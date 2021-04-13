The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Bought by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 278 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in The Southern were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JustInvest LLC raised its position in The Southern by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in The Southern by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 51,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,165,000 after buying an additional 4,194 shares during the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc raised its position in The Southern by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 60,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,724,000 after buying an additional 3,342 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Southern by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 5,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Southern by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 541,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,270,000 after purchasing an additional 132,960 shares in the last quarter. 57.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other The Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total value of $157,425.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,086,113.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 5,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total transaction of $348,199.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,171,291.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,049 shares of company stock worth $806,650 in the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SO opened at $62.89 on Tuesday. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $50.40 and a 52-week high of $64.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.95. The stock has a market cap of $66.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. The Southern had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The Southern’s payout ratio is 82.32%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SO. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Southern from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $61.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of The Southern from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI lowered shares of The Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.73.

About The Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

