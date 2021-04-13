Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Acquires 21,434 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 330,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,434 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $30,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PRU. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 54.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $95.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -265.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.52 and a 1-year high of $95.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.94.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $15.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.98 billion. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 39.35%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Prudential Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.57.

In other news, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.62, for a total value of $743,084.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 29,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total value of $2,663,177.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,317,218.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,485 shares of company stock valued at $3,876,812. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

