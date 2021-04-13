F&C Investment Trust PLC (FCIT) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 15th

F&C Investment Trust PLC (LON:FCIT) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.40 ($0.04) per share on Thursday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This is a boost from F&C Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $2.90. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

FCIT stock opened at GBX 831.51 ($10.86) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 786.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 763.62. F&C Investment Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 600 ($7.84) and a 12 month high of GBX 843 ($11.01). The company has a market cap of £4.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67.

In related news, insider Tom Joy bought 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 789 ($10.31) per share, with a total value of £27,615 ($36,079.17). Also, insider Jeffrey Hewitt purchased 61 shares of F&C Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 805 ($10.52) per share, for a total transaction of £491.05 ($641.56). Insiders bought 4,568 shares of company stock valued at $3,613,214 over the last 90 days.

F&C Investment Trust PLC operates as an investment company. Its objective is to secure long term growth in capital and income from an international investment portfolio. F&C Management Limited manages the investment portfolio of the company. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

