Sologenic (SOLO) Tops One Day Volume of $2.34 Million

Sologenic (CURRENCY:SOLO) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 13th. Over the last seven days, Sologenic has traded up 1% against the US dollar. Sologenic has a total market cap of $354.92 million and $2.34 million worth of Sologenic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sologenic coin can currently be purchased for about $1.77 or 0.00002817 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001587 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.33 or 0.00065609 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.38 or 0.00260971 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00004514 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $418.60 or 0.00664569 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62,620.13 or 0.99415409 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $577.46 or 0.00916777 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00019702 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Sologenic Coin Profile

Sologenic was first traded on November 1st, 2019. Sologenic’s total supply is 399,996,538 coins and its circulating supply is 200,001,808 coins. Sologenic’s official Twitter account is @realSologenic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sologenic is https://reddit.com/r/Sologenic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sologenic’s official website is www.sologenic.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Sologenic is introducing a sophisticated ecosystem that facilitates users with investing, trading, and on-demand tokenization of assets such as stocks, ETFs, and fiat on top of the XRP Ledger. A tokenized stablecoin of TSLA stock or USD fiat is presented as TSLA? or USD?, respectively. These stablecoins are tradable and redeemable against XRP and SOLO on both CoinField exchange & XRPL DEX. Sologenic deploys SOLO coins for market-making and liquidity providing. SOLO coins are issued on the XRP Ledger allowing liquidity to be moved almost instantly. The ecosystem aims to eliminate entry barriers for individual and institutional crypto investors, allowing them to trade non-blockchain asset classes, such as stock, ETFs, and commodities, with one single cryptocurrency – SOLO “

