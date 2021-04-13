Shaw Communications (SJR) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 14th. Analysts expect Shaw Communications to post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). Shaw Communications had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Shaw Communications to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE SJR opened at $26.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.00. Shaw Communications has a one year low of $15.16 and a one year high of $28.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0776 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.94%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SJR shares. TD Securities upped their price target on Shaw Communications from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Shaw Communications from $28.50 to $40.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Shaw Communications from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $40.50 price target (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Shaw Communications in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Shaw Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.79.

About Shaw Communications

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

