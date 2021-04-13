TheStreet Downgrades Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) to D+

TheStreet cut shares of Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Landec from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Landec from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of Landec from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.75.

Get Landec alerts:

Shares of Landec stock opened at $10.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $294.99 million, a PE ratio of -5.78, a PEG ratio of 33.84 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.12 and a 200 day moving average of $10.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Landec has a 12 month low of $7.48 and a 12 month high of $12.24.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.11). Landec had a negative net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 0.04%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Landec will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Albert D. Bolles acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.98 per share, with a total value of $109,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,152 shares in the company, valued at $396,948.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $155,660 in the last quarter. 11.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Landec in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Landec by 134.8% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,071,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,624,000 after acquiring an additional 615,069 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Landec by 113.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 14,476 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Landec by 100.3% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 12,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in shares of Landec by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 32,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

About Landec

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through Curation Foods and Lifecore segments. The Curation Foods segment engages in processing, marketing, and selling of vegetable-based salads, and fresh-cut and whole vegetable products primarily under the Eat Smart brand, O branded olive oils and wine vinegars, and Yucatan and Cabo Fresh guacamole and avocado food products, as well as various private labels.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Landec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.