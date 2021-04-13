Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) PT Raised to $157.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $150.00 to $157.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 7.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $168.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.47.

TT opened at $170.61 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $162.61 and a 200 day moving average of $146.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Trane Technologies has a 12 month low of $73.73 and a 12 month high of $170.96. The company has a market cap of $40.68 billion, a PE ratio of 45.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Trane Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 2,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total transaction of $402,776.92. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 4,914 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $738,672.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,561 shares in the company, valued at $2,489,449.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fulcrum Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 45,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,532,000 after buying an additional 2,527 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 3.8% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 3.3% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management purchased a new position in Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Stack Financial Management Inc raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 90,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

