Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) to Issue $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0995 per share on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th.
Shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $22.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.73. Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $19.42 and a one year high of $24.13.
Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
