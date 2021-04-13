Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) to Issue $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0995 per share on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $22.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.73. Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $19.42 and a one year high of $24.13.

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund engages in the investment in taxable municipal securities. It also seeks enhanced portfolio value and total return. The company was founded on 2009 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

