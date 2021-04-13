Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0865 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of JSD stock opened at $14.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.22. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $10.90 and a 1-year high of $14.35.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 34,355 shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total value of $488,528.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is a fund launched and managed by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, Inc and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is domiciled in United States.

