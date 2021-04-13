Gateway Advisory LLC Has $10.36 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE)

Gateway Advisory LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 431,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,648 shares during the period. Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of Gateway Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Gateway Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF were worth $10,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PIE. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $721,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 247,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,764,000 after purchasing an additional 59,658 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $441,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,177,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

PIE stock opened at $24.20 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.37 and a 200-day moving average of $23.13. Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $14.95 and a 12-month high of $26.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a $0.006 dividend. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd.

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Profile

PowerShares DWA Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of emerging economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding companies listed on a U.S.

