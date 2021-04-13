salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Gateway Advisory LLC

Gateway Advisory LLC trimmed its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,711 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $3,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,415,954 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $14,557,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,637 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,846,031 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $10,193,453,000 after acquiring an additional 876,975 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,886,700 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,090,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,084 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,492,164 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,779,881,000 after acquiring an additional 599,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,202,604,000. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.68, for a total value of $927,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 69,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,977,897.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.00, for a total transaction of $1,135,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,012,322. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,030 shares of company stock valued at $15,327,910. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CRM shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Loop Capital raised shares of salesforce.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.03.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $228.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $210.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $216.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $148.00 and a 1-year high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. Sell-side analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

