1,523 Shares in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Purchased by Gateway Advisory LLC

Gateway Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,523 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,281 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,671,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC increased its stake in Albemarle by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Albemarle during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,181,000. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new position in Albemarle during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in Albemarle by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,670 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $169.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Vertical Research raised shares of Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Albemarle from $125.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $174.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.30.

Shares of ALB opened at $147.71 on Tuesday. Albemarle Co. has a one year low of $55.75 and a one year high of $188.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $151.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.42. The stock has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.26, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $879.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $876.15 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 11.96%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is a positive change from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is 25.83%.

In other news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total value of $234,066.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,603,220.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 15,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total transaction of $2,356,680.28. Insiders sold 18,477 shares of company stock valued at $2,818,196 over the last three months. 1.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Recommended Story: Accumulation/Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.