The National Security Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSEC) Declares $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

The National Security Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSEC) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th.

The National Security Group has raised its dividend payment by 20.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get The National Security Group alerts:

NSEC opened at $10.55 on Tuesday. The National Security Group has a twelve month low of $10.12 and a twelve month high of $16.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.69 million, a PE ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.41.

The National Security Group (NASDAQ:NSEC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The insurance provider reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.99 million for the quarter. The National Security Group had a negative return on equity of 9.22% and a negative net margin of 6.87%.

About The National Security Group

The National Security Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life Insurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment primarily underwrites home insurance coverage with primary lines of business consisting of dwelling fire and extended coverage, mobile homeowners, and other liability insurance services in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, and West Virginia, as well as operates on a surplus lines basis in the state of Louisiana.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for The National Security Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The National Security Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.