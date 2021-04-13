Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) Declares $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 0.0967 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GLV opened at $12.23 on Tuesday. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $7.77 and a twelve month high of $12.41.
Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Company Profile
