A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) to Issue $0.26 Quarterly Dividend

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 12th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, May 17th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%.

A. O. Smith has increased its dividend by 75.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 29 years.

Shares of AOS opened at $68.41 on Tuesday. A. O. Smith has a 52-week low of $37.92 and a 52-week high of $70.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $834.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.10 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that A. O. Smith will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AOS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on A. O. Smith from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. A. O. Smith has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.25.

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total transaction of $121,430.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,642 shares in the company, valued at $471,052.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 7,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total value of $447,642.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,059 shares in the company, valued at $979,920.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,706 shares of company stock valued at $3,198,179. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

