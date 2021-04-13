ITT (NYSE:ITT) PT Raised to $105.00 at KeyCorp

ITT (NYSE:ITT) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of ITT from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of ITT from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of ITT from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. ITT has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

Get ITT alerts:

NYSE:ITT opened at $91.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.38. ITT has a 12-month low of $44.21 and a 12-month high of $93.19.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $708.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.72 million. ITT had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ITT will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ITT news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 3,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $265,209.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,333,480.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ITT. FMR LLC grew its position in ITT by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,874,753 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $760,553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265,071 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ITT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,951,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ITT by 135.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 625,765 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $48,197,000 after buying an additional 360,258 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of ITT by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 782,796 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $60,383,000 after buying an additional 296,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of ITT by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,147,138 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $627,494,000 after buying an additional 186,200 shares during the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ITT

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

Featured Article: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.