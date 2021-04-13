Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK) Short Interest Update

Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, a growth of 1,566.7% from the March 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ ELTK opened at $6.25 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.27. Eltek has a 52 week low of $3.47 and a 52 week high of $8.12. The stock has a market cap of $36.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50 and a beta of -2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Get Eltek alerts:

Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Eltek had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The firm had revenue of $9.50 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eltek by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 29,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eltek by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 29,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eltek by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 96,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 28,670 shares in the last quarter.

Eltek Company Profile

Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided, and multi-layer PCBs; and flexible circuitry, such as flex and flex-rigid boards.

Featured Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Eltek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eltek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.