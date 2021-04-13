Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK) Short Interest Update

Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, a growth of 1,566.7% from the March 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Shares of NASDAQ ELTK opened at $6.25 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.27. Eltek has a 52 week low of $3.47 and a 52 week high of $8.12. The stock has a market cap of $36.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50 and a beta of -2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.16.
Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Eltek had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The firm had revenue of $9.50 million during the quarter.
Eltek Company Profile
Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided, and multi-layer PCBs; and flexible circuitry, such as flex and flex-rigid boards.
