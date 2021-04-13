American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Stock Position Raised by Calamos Wealth Management LLC

Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,141 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Alliance increased its stake in American International Group by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 14,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in American International Group by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 37,837 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in American International Group by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 718,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,773,000 after buying an additional 30,491 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in American International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $774,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

Get American International Group alerts:

NYSE:AIG opened at $47.16 on Tuesday. American International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.14 and a 1 year high of $49.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.67 billion, a PE ratio of -8.10, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.01. American International Group had a negative net margin of 10.82% and a positive return on equity of 3.62%. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.89%.

Several research firms have weighed in on AIG. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of American International Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of American International Group from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.07.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

Recommended Story: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.