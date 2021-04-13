WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS) Short Interest Update

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decrease of 89.4% from the March 15th total of 33,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund stock opened at $46.92 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.15. WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a 1 year low of $24.11 and a 1 year high of $48.11.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $354,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waverton Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 15,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 3,530 shares during the last quarter.

