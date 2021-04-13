ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of ITV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

ITVPY opened at $16.70 on Friday. ITV has a fifty-two week low of $7.19 and a fifty-two week high of $17.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.63.

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

